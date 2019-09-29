|
|
Matthew Stella
Convent Station - Matthew M. Stella, of Convent Station, died peacefully on Wednesday. Funeral services will begin at 10AM on Tuesday at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 11AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Thomas More RC Church, Convent Station. Interment held privately. Visitation held on Monday from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 29, 2019