Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Vincent Martyr RC Church
Madison, NJ
Flemington - Maureen A. Snyder (nee McTernan), 80, of Flemington, died peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Madison Memorial Home. For a complete obituary or further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2019
