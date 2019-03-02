|
|
Maureen A. Snyder
Flemington - Maureen A. Snyder (nee McTernan), 80, of Flemington, died peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Madison Memorial Home. For a complete obituary or further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2019