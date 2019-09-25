Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
W. Main St
Mendham, NJ
Califon - Maureen Kearns passed away on September 20, 2019. She was 77 years old.

Born and raised in Neptune, NJ, to parents Clarence and Mary (nee Coyne) Stout, Maureen was an only child who attended and graduated from St. Rose Catholic grammar and high schools in Belmar, NJ. She then went on to graduate from St. Francis School of Nursing in Trenton. Early in her professional life she worked as a pediatric nurse at Jersey Shore Hospital in Neptune, NJ. Maureen finished her career as a registered nurse with the State of New Jersey Medicaid Fraud Division.

Maureen married her husband, James, and they moved to Califon, where she has resided for 46 years. She absolutely loved being at the beach and spending time in Atlantic City. As a parent, Maureen was very involved in fundraising for Midland School, Branchburg, NJ. She loved fine dining and being with her family. She also would never pass up a chance to have a good conversation about politics.

Maureen is predeceased by her loving husband, James T. Kearns and her parents. She is survived by her son, James T. Kearns Jr., and cousins that were thought of as siblings, Kathleen (Paul) McCue of Fair Haven, NJ, Robert (Dawn) Coyne of Rock Hill, SC, John Moschberger of Fair Haven, NJ, Debra Mahoney, of Middletown, NJ, John "Butch" Endicott of Wall, NJ and their children who she treated like nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, from 5-8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd, Mendham, www.baileyfuneral.com. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 26, at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, W. Main St, Mendham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's name can be made to the Midland School, PO Box 5026, North Branch, NJ 08876 www.midlandschool.org.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 25, 2019
