Maurice Mader
Beverly, MA - Maurice Mader June 14, 1940 - June 12, 2019
It is with both a heavy heart and hope he has found peace, we announce the passing of Maurie Mader. Born in 1940 in Gaum, he passed quietly in Beverly, MA on June 12, 2019. Maurie consistently gravitated towards a life of public service. He spent many years on the Parisppany Planning Board as well as an active leader in several regional Rotary Clubs. Returning with his young family to his childhood home in the 1970's Maurie served as the Lake Intervale community association volunteer president through times of significant growth. He leaves a legacy of awe and wonder towards the natural world with his three surviving adult children and three young adult grand children. His sense of humor, quick wit and charm were ever present right to the end. We take solace in knowing that Maurie has joined his wife of 27 years, Margaret, who preceded him in death.
In memory of Maurie, please consider donating to the National Parks Conservation Association. www.npca.org
Published in Daily Record on June 23, 2019