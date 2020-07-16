1/1
Maurice (Mac) McDonald
Maurice (Mac) McDonald

Morristown - Maurice (Mac) McDonald, of Morristown, born on June 19, 1922 in Wilkes Barre, PA to John and Elizabeth McDonald, died peacefully with his family on July 14, 2020. He is survived by Marilou, his wife of 70 years; his sister, Alice Bloom; four children and their spouses - Jill (Len Paulozzi), Jack (Kim Schoephoester), Wendy and Susan (Frank O'Shaughnessy); 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many family members and friends.

Mac served as an officer in the Marine Corps in WW II and the Korean Conflict. After his service he completed his BA in mathematics at Queens College, NY. He was an automobile dealer in Morristown NJ for 54 years. His primary focus was always his family. He valued free-thinking and independence and instilled those values in his children. He was modest about his own strengths and saw the best in others. He was a fun-loving father and an avid tennis player through his 96 th year.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Madison Memorial Home.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
