Melissa A. Desmond
Wharton - Melissa A. (Fournier) Desmond, 45, passed away at her home unexpectedly early Friday morning on September 4, 2020.
Melissa was born in Morristown and lived in Wharton.
Melissa started her career as a Pharmacy Technician and dedicated 17 years to Costco in Wharton. Melissa was a natural caregiver and decided to shift careers to work as a Medical Assistant at the Roxbury Foot & Ankle Center in Succasunna. Due to her strong love for children, she made a final career change to work as a toddler caregiver at the Morris County Educare Facility in Kenvil.
Melissa was a compassionate, kind-hearted soul who had a great love for animals and children. She was always smiling and laughing, bringing joy to those around her. She loved spending time with her family, with her fondest memories being those of her summers in Maine. Melissa lovingly adored her niece Ava, and nephew Jake. She always looked forward to spending time with them playing games or snuggling together for movie nights.
Melissa is predeceased by her loving Father, Paul Fournier.
Survived by: Her Mother, Savarina (Rena) Fournier, Sister, Michelle Fournier
Brother Michael Fournier and wife Lori, along with their children, Ava (9) and Jake (6).
Visitation will be held 12noon to 2pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melissa's memory to St Jude's or the American Heart Association
would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com