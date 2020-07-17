Melissa Ellen Yager Frimmer
1/30/1952 to 7/15/2020
Born in Bayonne, NJ to Charles and Olga Yager (nee Yediny), Lissa shared a quaint home with her parents and two older siblings, Mark and Jill. She attended Bloomfield, NJ schools from K-HS and Kean University for college, where she studied abroad in Denmark. After college, Lissa married and had two children and started her beloved career teaching ESL. She later obtained a Master's +30 from Montclair State University.
Those closest to Lissa describe her personality as "effervescent", benignant to anyone that approached her. She was fond of speaking to strangers who would give her the time and always felt she could make a difference in someone's life with just a smile or a helping hand. Among many, the memories we hold dear to our hearts: The lover of travel; the independent, loving, selfless friend and mother; the years in Spring Lake where she felt free and alive; that mother/daughter dance at Amy's wedding; those moments when she held her grandsons in her arms for the first time…
We take from Lissa this valuable life lesson: Let us find and encourage within ourselves, within our society, those gifts that make us each special: not by our fame or fortune, not by our belongings or our accomplishments but the ineffable mystery and extraordinary beauty of the simple human heart.
Lissa is predeceased by her mother and father. She is survived by her longtime partner, Ray Kennedy; brother, Mark Yager and wife Dee; sister, Jill Yager; son, Brett Frimmer; daughter, Amy McPeek and husband Kevin; grandsons, Cameron & Mason McPeek.
To pay your final respects to this vibrant, amazing woman, please visit us from 6:00 PM-7:30 PM., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com
). Graveside service will be private in Summit Hill, PA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral home limits the number of visitors to 30 at one time. Please, be mindful of others and limit your visit so others have time to pay their respects. A private Memorial service will follow from 7:30 to 8:00 PM for immediate family and her close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: https://www.pancan.org/
or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation: https://www.alzinfo.org/