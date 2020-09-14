1/
Melissa Glackin
Melissa Glackin passed away recently at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved Father - Frank Glackin and survived by her loving Mother Frances (Payack) Glackin; two sisters Kathleen Christie of Sparta, NJ and Patricia McGuinness of Stillwater, NJ. Nephews Bob and Dan Glennon and niece Bobbi Ann Glennon. Melissa grew up in Whippany; she also lived in the Stanhope/Lake Hopatcong area. She worked for 14 years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals in East Hanover as a Toxicology Scientist. She also had various veterinary positions and was the manager of the Queensland Farm in Dover, DE. A graduate of Whippany Park High School and Somerset School of Massage Therapy. She loved animals especially horses, dogs and cats. Knitting was her favorite hobby. She leaves behind many wonderful neighbors and friends. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Services are private.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
