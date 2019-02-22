|
Mercedes Cobo-Vicente
Dover - Mercedes Cobo-Vicente, age 55, passed away peacefully February 20, 2019 due to a tough battle with cancer. She was born May 21, 1963 in Palmira, Valle, Colombia. She was married to Armando Vicente and together, they had one daughter Jennifer Vicente.
Like many of us, she migrated to the US circa 1982. Focused and determined, she worked hard to achieve the American dream. She was a hard working woman whom was also loving and kind. She loved to love on people and found pleasure in cooking for her entire family on Sunday nights. She was the greatest mother to her dog Shayla, whom she inherited when her mom passed away several years ago.
Mercedes had a love for fashion and romantic Spanish music. Floral print dresses and bright colors were her favorite dressing pieces. She was a tiny woman but a powerhouse in strength. She was very committed in her professional life. She worked at St. Clare's Hospital for over 30 years in various departments, last one being medical records. Simultaneously, she worked at Weichert Realtors main head quarters in Morris Plains, in their Operations Department. Her bosses and co-workers loved her very much and she always felt very much appreciated.
Mercedes is survived by her brother Victor, sister Darlis and her many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Sunday February 24, 2019, between 1:00 and 4:00 pm at Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton, NJ 07885. A mass will be held on Monday February 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Dover, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 22, 2019