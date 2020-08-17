Michael A. Drugac
Michael A. Drugac, 79 years old, formerly of Montville, NJ, passed away on May 13, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Mike proudly served in the United States Air Force for six years. He was a member of the Montville, NJ Fire Department for many years, the VFW in Boonton, NJ, and the American Legion in Boonton, NJ as well as in Topton, PA.
A memorial mass will be celebrated in Michael's memory on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cyril and Methodius Church, 215 Hill Street in Boonton, NJ. Graveside services with military honors will follow at St. Cyril Cemetery on Pine Street in Boonton, NJ.
