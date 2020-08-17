1/
Michael A. Drugac
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Drugac

Michael A. Drugac, 79 years old, formerly of Montville, NJ, passed away on May 13, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Mike proudly served in the United States Air Force for six years. He was a member of the Montville, NJ Fire Department for many years, the VFW in Boonton, NJ, and the American Legion in Boonton, NJ as well as in Topton, PA.

A memorial mass will be celebrated in Michael's memory on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cyril and Methodius Church, 215 Hill Street in Boonton, NJ. Graveside services with military honors will follow at St. Cyril Cemetery on Pine Street in Boonton, NJ.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved