Michael A. Homentosky



Cleveland, OH - Michael A. Homentosky, 61, originally of Mt. Hope N. J., passed away on August 19, 2020 while living in the Cleveland area. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Johanna and brothers John G. and Joseph T. He is survived by his sister Jean Nilsen of North Carolina.









