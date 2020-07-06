Michael "Mickey" Caiola
Netcong - Michael "Mickey" Caiola of Netcong, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 years old. Michael was born on January 19, 1939 in Paterson, NJ to the late Edward and the late Margaret (Trifone) Caiola.
Mickey proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Caiola and his brother owned and operated a local custom homebuilding company for many years. Later Mickey was employed as a building maintenance engineer at Ashland Chemical in Boonton, NJ. He resided and raised his family in Butler, NJ before moving to Netcong 8 years ago. Mickey was very handy and always doing projects around his house. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a NY Giants and NY Yankee fan but most importantly, Mickey loved spending time with his cherished and adoring family.
Mickey is survived by his daughter, Irene Friedman & her husband, Edward, his son, Michael & his fiancé, Lisa, his cherished grandchildren, Danielle, Heather and Brendan and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Dorothy "Betty" in 2017 and his brother, Edward in 2019.
Mickey's Life Celebration Services will include a Visitation on Thursday, July 9th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ 07850. There will be a Catholic Prayer Service offered on Friday morning, July 10th at 10:00 am also at the Funeral Home. Michael will be laid to rest at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. All services are entrusted to and under the care of the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
For further information and to share a fond memory of Mickey, please visit www.leberlakeside.com