1/
Michael "Mickey" Caiola
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mickey" Caiola

Netcong - Michael "Mickey" Caiola of Netcong, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 years old. Michael was born on January 19, 1939 in Paterson, NJ to the late Edward and the late Margaret (Trifone) Caiola.

Mickey proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Caiola and his brother owned and operated a local custom homebuilding company for many years. Later Mickey was employed as a building maintenance engineer at Ashland Chemical in Boonton, NJ. He resided and raised his family in Butler, NJ before moving to Netcong 8 years ago. Mickey was very handy and always doing projects around his house. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a NY Giants and NY Yankee fan but most importantly, Mickey loved spending time with his cherished and adoring family.

Mickey is survived by his daughter, Irene Friedman & her husband, Edward, his son, Michael & his fiancé, Lisa, his cherished grandchildren, Danielle, Heather and Brendan and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Dorothy "Betty" in 2017 and his brother, Edward in 2019.

Mickey's Life Celebration Services will include a Visitation on Thursday, July 9th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ 07850. There will be a Catholic Prayer Service offered on Friday morning, July 10th at 10:00 am also at the Funeral Home. Michael will be laid to rest at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. All services are entrusted to and under the care of the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

For further information and to share a fond memory of Mickey, please visit www.leberlakeside.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved