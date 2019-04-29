Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dover, NJ
Wharton - Michael D. Suckey, 77, of Wharton, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Michael lived his entire life in Wharton. He worked for the Wharton Water Department for 35 years before retiring in 2003.

Michael served honorably in the United States Army and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Dover, and a member of American Legion Post #91, Wharton.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Ruth Ann (Compano); his two daughters, Margaret Suckey of Wharton and Michele Brantley and her husband Christopher of Fredericksburg, VA. He is also survived by his two cherished grandsons, Patrick and Matthew Brantley of Fredericksburg, VA.

Visitation at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com) on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4:00PM - 7:00PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dover on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00AM. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA, 91365.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 29, 2019
