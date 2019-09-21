|
Michael Fenimore
Netcong - Michael Fenimore passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 4, 1927, the son of Frank & Madeline (Licciardiello) Fenimore. Most of his life he lived in Netcong, NJ. He served as President of Frank Fenimore, Inc. for many years' prior to retirement. He was known for his quick wit, story-telling, infectious smile and his kind spirit. He enjoyed golf, crossword puzzles, watching sports, playing jeopardy, playing bridge, travel, good Italian food and spending time at "Rosie's" with the morning coffee klatch. He also loved his time in Jensen Beach, FL with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Elaine (Traettino) Fenimore; daughter Michelle (Fenimore) Schueren (& Paul) of San Diego, CA; son Michael (& Elaine Levatino) Fenimore of Fountain Hills, AZ; 3 grandsons; a granddaughter and 5 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a brother Giulio of Netcong, NJ and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Theresa Fenimore Baker.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3rd, at Our Lady of the Rosary, 1668 State St., San Diego, CA at 9:30 am. https://www.olrsd.org/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Vitas Hospice, San Diego https://vitascommunityconnection.org/; or Rady Children's Hospital https://www.radyfoundation.org/donate
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 21, 2019