Michael J. Dosch Jr
Parsippany - Michael J. Dosch Jr. passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Chelsea at Montville. He was 83.
Born and raised in Newark he had been a resident of Parsippany and Lake Hiawatha for 50 years.
Mr. Dosch served in the United States Air Force during peacetime.
He studied mechanical engineering at NJIT and later worked in that capacity with Breed Engineering for many years before retiring 16 years ago.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Michaeleen (nee Foley); four children, Regina Bertonline, Rosie LaVilla, Benjamin Dosch, and Julie Dosch; four siblings, John Dosch, Billy Dosch, Betty Dosch, and Hopie Blasko; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial donations to the 1st Baptist Community Church, 800 Vail Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019