|
|
Michael J. Grivalsky
Boonton - Loved his Family and Business
The family of Michael J. Grivalsky is sad to announce his sudden passing on Thursday, September 11, 2019. He was only 71 years young, but leaves a lifetime of memories.
Born in Morristown, NJ to Stephen and Mary Grivalsky, Mike was a lifelong resident of Boonton and Boonton Township, NJ.
After graduating from Morris Catholic H.S. he proudly served in the US Marine Corps. Upon his return, Mike graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Mike was able to do just about anything, which was apparent by the many businesses he owned: a laundromat in Parsippany, a gas station in East Hanover, Rose City Liquors in Madison, Lincoln Center Liquors, Mailboxes Etc, in Clifton and for the past 18 years along with his son and family, Signarama in Ledgewood.
He was a member of the Roxbury Rotary, Major League Bowling in Boonton and active parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Church where he was an usher at the 7:30 am mass.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Carole (Ivan); devoted children, Jennifer and Steven with his wife, Shannon; his adored grandsons, Luke and William; dear brother, George; best loyal companion - his dog Max.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor.
Visitation with the family will be at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave., Boonton, NJ on Sunday, Sept. 15th from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church 10 N. Pocono Rd., Mountain Lakes, NJ on Monday, Sept. 16th at 10:00 am. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to his church, St. Catherine of Siena, or to the Boonton Fire Department would be deeply appreciated.
Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to share a condolence or a memory.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 13, 2019