Michael J. Mihok
Jefferson Twp. - Michael Joseph Mihok died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was 29. Born in Newton, NJ he lived in Jefferson Township, NJ most of his life, and more recently in Barrington, NJ.
Michael worked as a Warehouse Team Member for Amazon. He was an avid bodybuilder. He enjoyed car shows, the Jersey shore, and sports, especially ice hockey, which he played from his early youth through high school. He was known for his sense of humor, his big heart and his love of animals.
He is survived by his parents: Robert and Susan Mihok of Jefferson Township; his brother, Robert (Brittany) Mihok of Sparta, NJ, his nephew Jacob Mihok, grandmother Maria Mihok of Manchester, NJ, and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 10th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 204 Espanong Rd, Lake Hopatcong. Due to current building limitations as per State regulations, please be patient and courteous of others waiting to pay respects. Masks are required at the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations in Michael's name be sent to: CARES, Rockaway, New Jersey (morris.caresnj.org/donate
).
Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com