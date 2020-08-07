1/
Michael J. Mihok
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Mihok

Jefferson Twp. - Michael Joseph Mihok died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was 29. Born in Newton, NJ he lived in Jefferson Township, NJ most of his life, and more recently in Barrington, NJ.

Michael worked as a Warehouse Team Member for Amazon. He was an avid bodybuilder. He enjoyed car shows, the Jersey shore, and sports, especially ice hockey, which he played from his early youth through high school. He was known for his sense of humor, his big heart and his love of animals.

He is survived by his parents: Robert and Susan Mihok of Jefferson Township; his brother, Robert (Brittany) Mihok of Sparta, NJ, his nephew Jacob Mihok, grandmother Maria Mihok of Manchester, NJ, and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 10th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 204 Espanong Rd, Lake Hopatcong. Due to current building limitations as per State regulations, please be patient and courteous of others waiting to pay respects. Masks are required at the funeral home and church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations in Michael's name be sent to: CARES, Rockaway, New Jersey (morris.caresnj.org/donate).

Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
So many good times skating back in the day. Nothing but great memories that will never fade. We love you Mike.
Jack
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved