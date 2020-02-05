|
Michael J. Murphy
Morris Township - Beloved Husband, Cherished Father and Adored Grandfather.
Michael J. Murphy, age 91, of Morris Township, NJ died peacefully on February 2, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in County Kerry, Ireland and immigrated to the United States when he was 20 years old. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany from 1948 to 1950.Mike enjoyed a 42-year career at Bell Labs/AT&T before retiring.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Bridget (nee Griffin). He was a cherished dad and grandpa to 7 children, their spouses, and 15 grandchildren. He leaves John and Jennifer of Morris Township (Caitlin, Megan, Jack, and Emily), Mike and Suzanne of Morris Township (Amanda and Katie), Joseph of Morris Township, Patrick of Morris Township (his wife Janis,recently deceased, and their children Kelly and her husband Robert, Karley, Kristen and her husband Dixon, and Patrick),Kevin and Ellen of Bethesda, MD (Michael), Joanie and her husband Terry Phelan of Chagrin Falls, OH (James and Bridget), and Rob and Renee of Morris Township (Robbie and Erin).
In addition, he is survived by his brother Maurice and his wife Margie of Tampa, FL, his dear sister Helen O'Shea of County Kerry, Ireland, his sisters-in-law Josephine and Josephine both of Dublin, Ireland and 37 nieces and nephews in England, Wales, Ireland, and the US, many of whom visited with him over the years and provided such pleasant memories.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Ellen and 8 of his brothers and sisters.
Visitation is Sunday, February 9th from 2-6 PM at St. Thomas More Church in Convent Station. PLEASE NOTE: There will be no visitation scheduled at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10th at 11 o'clock am at St. Thomas More Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to charitable organizations.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020