Michael J. Rudinsky Obituary
Stanhope - Michael J. Rudinsky of Stanhope died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Newton Medical Center in Newton. He was 71.

Born in Dover, to Paul and Matilda Rudinsky, Michael proudly served his country for 39 years in the New Jersey Army National Guard.

Michael is survived by his son, Joseph Rudinsky, his girlfriend Maureen Just, his brothers, Paul Rudinsky and Richard Rudinsky and his sister, Patricia Owen.

Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong. A funeral service will conclude the visiting at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
