Michael J. "Norman" Siegel
Michael J. " Norman" Siegel

Succasunna, NJ - It is with great sadness we announce that Norman Siegel, 84, formerly of Succasunna, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in The Bronx, NY on March 9, 1936 and grew up in Boonton, NJ. He married Gail Herbert on September 13, 1958.

He graduated from Boonton HS and went to Seton Hall University.

Norman was the owner of Roxbury Chrysler Plymouth for 40 years. He was a founding member of the Morris Country Automobile Dealers Association as well as on the Board of Directors of the NY NJ Chrysler Plymouth Advertising Agency. He also sponsored numerous Roxbury Little League teams.

Norm was a member of the Roxbury Rotary for many years and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He served his Country in the Army and National Guard for 5 years.

While on the Board of the advertising agency, he was appointed for many years to run the LPGA Chrysler Classic and Coca-Cola Classic golf event at Montclair Country Club.

He was President of Newton Country Club and loved golf, the NY Yankees, the NY Giants and of course, his family.

He also enjoyed painting and traveling - he enjoyed taking multiple cruises every year.

He was a loving husband to his wife, Gail Siegel for 62 years, father to Jeff Siegel (Patti) of Hackettstown, Jackie Siegel Moeller (Mike) of Lititz, PA, Michael Siegel (Jan) of Budd Lake, and left behind 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

If you wish to make a donation in Norm's name - please visit www.V.org.

Norm was very fond of the Jimmy V. Foundation whose motto is "Don't Give Up… Don't Ever Give Up!"




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
