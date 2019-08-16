|
|
Michael J. Wildey Sr.
Long Valley - Michael J. Wildey Sr., 57, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Michael served in the United States Navy until being honorably discharged.
He was predeceased by his wife, Felicia M. (nee-Lombardo).
Survivors include his son; his daughter; his three sisters, his granddaughter; many nieces, nephews, and cousins and his beloved dog.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., with a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2019