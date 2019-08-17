Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Fox Hollow Golf Club
Branchburg, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph Cohen


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Joseph Cohen Obituary
Michael Joseph Cohen

Englewood, FL - October 24, 1937- July 28, 2019

Michael J. Cohen, 81, of Englewood, Florida, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood, FL.

Michael was the son of the late J.L. (Murph) Cohen and Audrey Cohen of Stroudsburg, PA. He graduated from Stroudsburg High School in the class of 1955 and from Princeton University in 1959. He served in the US Army for two years before beginning his career as a CPA, which lasted 50 years. He was an avid reader and golfer. He also loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Vivian Mills Cohen, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage, he is survived by a son, Andrew J. Cohen and girlfriend Patricia Reiners of Lincoln, NE; a daughter, Sarah Cohen Condron and husband Enda Condron of Bronxville, NY; four grandchildren: Mariposa, Naomi, Jude, Cora Condron. He is also survived by a sister Marie Cohen Boltz of Hellertown, PA; a sister, Eloise Cohen Falleder of New York, NY; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Michael's life will be held at the Fox Hollow Golf Club in Branchburg, NJ on August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, the American Red Cross, or Covenant House.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.