Michael Joseph Cohen
Englewood, FL - October 24, 1937- July 28, 2019
Michael J. Cohen, 81, of Englewood, Florida, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood, FL.
Michael was the son of the late J.L. (Murph) Cohen and Audrey Cohen of Stroudsburg, PA. He graduated from Stroudsburg High School in the class of 1955 and from Princeton University in 1959. He served in the US Army for two years before beginning his career as a CPA, which lasted 50 years. He was an avid reader and golfer. He also loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Vivian Mills Cohen, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage, he is survived by a son, Andrew J. Cohen and girlfriend Patricia Reiners of Lincoln, NE; a daughter, Sarah Cohen Condron and husband Enda Condron of Bronxville, NY; four grandchildren: Mariposa, Naomi, Jude, Cora Condron. He is also survived by a sister Marie Cohen Boltz of Hellertown, PA; a sister, Eloise Cohen Falleder of New York, NY; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Michael's life will be held at the Fox Hollow Golf Club in Branchburg, NJ on August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, the American Red Cross, or Covenant House.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 17, 2019