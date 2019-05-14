Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Michael Joseph Saldutti

Woodland Park - Michael Joseph Saldutti, 36, of Woodland Park, passed away on May 12, 2019. Born in Morristown, Michael was raised in Boonton and lived in Clifton for several years before moving to Woodland Park in 2014. Michael worked as an HVAC Technician for ACP Contracting of Fairfield and also started his own business, MVM Mechanical.

Survived by his mother Margaret Suppa and brother Vincent Saldutti. Devoted father of Nekolaus-Edward and Sebastian-Michael and wife Andrea (Hojnacki) Saldutti. Loving uncle of Aleena Ruvolo and Annabelle Saldutti. Michael joins his grandmother Ruth Franz in peace.

Visiting Wednesday 4-8PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to offset Michael's medical expenses, www.gofundme.com/MiraclesForMikeSaldutti, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 14, 2019
