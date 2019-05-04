|
Michael Schultz
Lake Hopatcong - Michael P. Schultz, 83, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ passed away on Monday April 29, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Michael was born on December 8, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. He served in the United States Navy for four years and then used the G.I. Bill to graduate from college. Michael lived in Brooklyn, NY and Queens, NY before moving to Lake Hopatcong in 1973. He worked for many years as a manger at Con Edison in Brooklyn, NY before his retirement. He was an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and Navy athletics.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Annie (Murtagh) Schultz; two devoted children, Kim Schultz and Peter Schultz; two cherished granddaughters, Meggy and Maddy; and by many other loving family members and friends. He was predeceased by his two amazing children, Colleen Schultz and Stephen Schultz.
Michael's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Sunday May 5, 2019 from 2PM-6PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090, 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206) Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at 11AM at Our Lady of the Lake RC Church in Sparta, NJ. Interment will be held privately by the family.
For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 4, 2019