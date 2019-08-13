|
|
Michael Swithers
Long Valley - Michael Swithers, 83, of Long Valley, NJ passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Michael was born on March 1, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Henry and Jean Swithers. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. He worked as an electrical engineer for the Port Authority of NY and NJ for many years before retiring in 2003. Michael enjoyed flying small airplanes and cherished the quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by three devoted children, Laura St. Martine and husband Tony, Elyse "Cindy" Sinko and husband C.J., and Michael Swithers; four loving grandchildren, Tim, Kirsten, Charlize and Kailey; and two brothers, Frank and Henry Swithers.
Michael's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm followed by a 3pm service at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (Corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. Interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Air Force Aid Society to our office located at 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202.
For directions and online condolences please visit www.leberfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2019