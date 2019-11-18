|
|
Mildred Kuhn
Bridgewater - Mildred E. Kuhn, 92, long time resident of Queens, NY and Parsippany, NJ, passed away November 15, 2019 at her residence in Bridgewater, NJ. She was born in Richmond Hill, NY and spent her early years in St. Albans, NY.
She leaves nieces Gale Kennedy (Frank), Linda Matarazzo (Sam), Carol Yili (Jim), and nephews Kenneth Sauter, Russell Sauter (Madge), and David Sauter (Sheree). She was predeceased by her parents Wilhelmina and Robert V. Kuhn, a sister Hazel Sauter, a brother Robert A. Kuhn and nephews Richard Sauter, Martin Sauter and Scott Kuhn.
Ms. Kuhn graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. She was a confirmed member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cambria Heights, NY and later an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Florham Park, NJ.
Her career as a bookkeeper spanned several companies, including Pepperell and Organization Resources Counselors in NYC. She enjoyed seeing plays at the Papermill Playhouse, traveling with friends and spending time with family.
Visitation is at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 160 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park. A service will follow at Good Shepherd at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home in Chatham, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Florham Park.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019