|
|
Mildred Tanga (Doremus)
Boonton - Mildred Tanga (Doremus) 98, originally of Boonton, passed away peacefully at The Windsor in Cape Coral, Florida on July 8, 2019. Mildred was born in Morristown on August 29, 1920, and lived in Parsippany for 60 years before moving to Cape Coral, Florida. She graduated from Boonton High School in 1938 and married her beloved late husband, Louis (d.1996) on April 12, 1939. Mildred worked as a homemaker and helped run her husband's construction business. During World War II, she worked at G. Washington Coffee packing plant and soldered radio parts. Mildred was a long time member of the Fire Auxiliary, Parsippany District 6. She was also a life long member of Boonton Methodist Church. Mildred was predeceased by her sisters Doris Sturtevant and Madeline McCormick. She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Paul Sabo, and her son Joseph and his wife Connie. She will be greatly missed by her 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and her dog, Chase. Visitation Thursday 6-8pm and Funeral Friday at 10am at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany.
Published in Daily Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019