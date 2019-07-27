Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Pope and Martyr Roman Catholic Church
154 Mount Pleasant Avenue
Rockaway, NJ
View Map
Miriam Eve Young Obituary
Miriam Eve Young

Rockaway Twp - Miriam Eve Young, 78, of Rockaway Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer on Thurs., July 25, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Mon., July 29th at 11 am at St. Clement Pope and Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 154 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Rockaway, NJ. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Public Visitation will take place on Sun., July 28th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org to the . Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on July 27, 2019
