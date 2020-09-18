Modesta Ortiz



Morris Township - DEVOTED: Mother, Grandmother & Great-Great Grandmother



Modesta Ortiz passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Morris View Nursing Home. She was 93.



She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico and came to the United States where she settled in NYC. Modesta is a long time resident in Dover/Mt. Freedom, NJ.



Modesta was a Licensed practical nurse at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville & then she worked at Picatinny Arsenal where she retired after many years of service.



She was an only child with a great sense of humor; she had a passion for cooking and dancing. She also enjoyed fencing, sewing, knitting, and her coin collection.



Modesta also enjoyed making home cooked meals for her community and had the most respect for the US military.



She pre-deceased by her mother: Dominga Martinez who passed away in 1991.



Survivors include her sons: Angelo, John (Eddie) , & Joseph; her daughters: Carmen Melendez & Alice Feola; her brother-in-law (who was like a brother to her): Fernando Melendez; her 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235.









