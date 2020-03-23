Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Monica M. (Nee: Guerriero) Culleny

Succasunna - Monica M. (nee: Guerriero) Culleny of Succasunna passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Merry Heart Care Center, Succasunna, she was 85.

Born in Netcong, she lived in Ledgewood before moving to Succasunna 1 year ago.

Prior to her retirement, Monica was a secretary with Charles Treolor Insurance Agency in Kenvil.

For Monica, the family was most important.

She is predeceased by her husband John Culleny, daughter-in-law Diana Culleny, son-in-law JR Riley and brother Steve Guerriero.

Beloved mother of John Jr. (Elizabeth), Kenneth (Fran), Kevin J. (Jessica Losey), Daniel (Tara) and Robin Riley. Cherished grandmother of Stefany, Gregory, Kristy, Shannon, Brian, Kaitlyn and Lauren. Loving great grandmother of Will. Dear sister of Frank Guerriero.

Memorial donations may be made to Merry Heart Care Center.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing.

For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
