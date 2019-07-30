Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
the chapel at Somerset Hills Memorial Park
95 Mt. Airy Road
Basking Ridge, NJ
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
the chapel at Somerset Hills Memorial Park
95 Mt. Airy Road
Basking Ridge, NJ
Monica "Mona" Vazirani


1966 - 2019
Monica "Mona" Vazirani Obituary
Parsippany - Monica "Mona" Vazirani, 53, of Parsippany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mona's Hindu Funeral Rite on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11:00AM to 11:45AM at the chapel at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, 95 Mt. Airy Road, Basking Ridge, NJ followed visitation from 11:45AM to 12:45PM at the chapel. Cremation service to follow. For a complete obituary and condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on July 30, 2019
