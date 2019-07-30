|
|
Monica "Mona" Vazirani
Parsippany - Monica "Mona" Vazirani, 53, of Parsippany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mona's Hindu Funeral Rite on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11:00AM to 11:45AM at the chapel at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, 95 Mt. Airy Road, Basking Ridge, NJ followed visitation from 11:45AM to 12:45PM at the chapel. Cremation service to follow. For a complete obituary and condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on July 30, 2019