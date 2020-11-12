1/
Monique Dammers

Marietta, GA - Monique Dammers, 80, of Marietta, GA, passed away on November 5, 2020 peacefully at her home after a long illness.

Monique was the beloved wife of the late Francis Dammers. She is survived by her children,

Cristina Tally and her husband, Ben of Marietta, GA, her son Alex Santini of Rockmart, GA and two grandsons, Benjamin and Nikolas.

Monique was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on July 4, 1940 to Lionel and Geraldine Ouimet. She attended College Notre Dame in Canada, and later earned a B.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University and M.A. in French from Montclair State University.

Much of her adult life was spent in Mt. Arlington and Morristown, N.J. She worked over two decades for Legal Aid Society of Morris County as a paralegal and most recently served as coordinator for the Volunteer Lawyers Project.

An avid global traveler, foreign film devotee and French literature enthusiast, Monique was a member of Alliance Francaise, as well as book clubs Désir de Lire and Proust Bijoux Litteraires. She will be remembered for her zest for life, love of learning, devotion and generosity to all she came in contact with, and endless love for her family.

A private service will be held at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA on Saturday, November 14th, followed by a Celebration of Life at a future date.




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
