Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Resources
More Obituaries for Monique Jude-Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monique Jude-Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monique Jude-Harris Obituary
Monique Jude-Harris, 57, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She died peacefully, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Public Visitation will take place on Friday, January 3rd from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville, NJ. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, January 4th at 9 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -