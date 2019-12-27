|
|
Monique Jude-Harris, 57, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She died peacefully, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Public Visitation will take place on Friday, January 3rd from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville, NJ. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, January 4th at 9 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019