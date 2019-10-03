Resources
Montague Johnathan McCarthy

Montague Johnathan McCarthy Obituary
Montague Johnathan McCarthy

Dover - Montague Johnathan McCarthy, 53, of Dover, N.J. passed away on Saturday, September 28th, 2019. Montie was born in Denville, N.J., raised in Dover N.J. and graduated from Dover High School.

Montie, known as "Q" by those who knew him best, was a construction and maintenance worker who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Dover Moose Lodge #541 and loved animals, golfing, The New York Giants and most of all surf fishing at Point Pleasant Beach.

Montie is survived by his parents Montique McCarthy and Sharon Poolas, his children Maria Arrigo, Michael McCarthy and Matthew McCarthy, his siblings William McCarthy, Sharon Elia, Nicole Ostrowski, Daniel McCarthy and his long-time loving partner and best friend Angela Martino.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Montie's name to Compassionate Care Hospice located at 350 Sparta Avenue Bldg B Ste 2, Sparta, N.J. 07871. Services will be private.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2019
