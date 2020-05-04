|
Monte H. Deutsch
Monte H. Deutsch, 69, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. Monte was the son of Saul Joseph and Leah Deutsch and was born and raised in Passaic, NJ. After graduating from Passaic High School, he attended The University of Maryland and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University before working in his family furniture business.
In 1983, he married the love of his life, Marcy, and the two resided in Parsippany, NJ for 34 years where they raised their children, Joe and Erica. Upon retirement, he resided in Mount Arlington, NJ. Monte was funny, caring and unique in every way. He was proud of his family and was a true family man; he was an amazing husband, father, and "G-Pa" who was loved by all and will be truly missed.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 37 years, Marcy; his children, daughter Erica and husband Ian Meltzer; and son Joe and wife Allison Deutsch and their children, Evan and Sophie.
Funeral arrangements were held privately. Donations can be made in Monte's memory to The JCC Association of North America or to a local JCC of your choice.
Published in Daily Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020