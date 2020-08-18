1/
Muriel Claire Odenbrett
Muriel Claire Odenbrett

Lincoln Park - Muriel Claire Odenbrett (nee Crosby) 98, of Lincoln Park, peacefully left us to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was home in Lincoln Park, surrounded by family who gathered to be with her. She was born in 1921 in North Bergen, NJ. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clayton Odenbrett, mother, Mary Crosby, father George Crosby and brother, Robert Crosby. She is survived by her four sons, Glenn Odenbrett and his wife Jeannette, Wayne Odenbrett and his wife Patricia, Gary Odenbrett and his wife Nicole and Randy Odenbrett and his wife Virginia. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lanea Granitzki and Matthew, Austin, Augustina, Eugene and Laura Odenbrett, her great-grandchildren; Kamryn, Zoey, Antonio and Aidan Odenbrett and her sister; Dorthea Crosby. After her marriage to Clayton, they moved to Palisade Park, NJ, then to Bergenfield, NJ in 1959 where she and Clayton raised their four sons. She lived there until 2009 when she moved to Lincoln Park. Muriel worked for Parents Magazine in the 1970's, then for Bergenfield High School as a Library Media Specialist until her retirement. Viewing will be at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Friday from 9-11 AM. Funeral Service on Friday at 11:30 AM at First Reformed Church of Lincoln Park, 60 Chapel Hill Road, Lincoln Park. In lieu of flowers, Muriel requests donations to First Reformed Church Deacons Fund.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:30 AM
First Reformed Church of Lincoln Park
Funeral services provided by
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
