Myra B. Wolgamuth
Long Valley - Myra B. Wolgamuth, 86, of Long Valley, NJ passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. Myra was born on May 6, 1934 in High Bridge, NJ and has lived in Long Valley for the past 54 years. She was a math teacher for many years at Old Farmers Elementary School and Long Valley Middle School.
Myra loved animals and feeding the birds, red squirrels and foxes at her home. She enjoyed going to craft fairs, hunting and fishing with her husband. She was a great seamstress and an excellent baker and cook.
Myra is survived by her husband of 61 years, William Wolgamuth, her daughter, Heidi Wolgamuth and her sister, Sandra Walker.
A Celebration of Myra's Life will include a memorial visitation from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the William J Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road, Chester, NJ 07930. A private memorial service will be held prior to the visitation. Due to the current health crisis, only 50 people are allowed in the building at one time therefore we kindly ask guests to pay your respects and be mindful of the time to give others an opportunity to do the same. Face masks are always required to be worn inside the building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Myra's name may be made to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
