1/
Nadine Montgomery
Nadine Montgomery

Mine Hill - Nadine Montgomery, 94, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23rd, of natural causes in Fort Myers Florida.

Born Nadine Stachler in Oakland California, Nadine married Clayton R Montgomery on August 10th, 1945. They lived in Riverside where they had 3 children and later moved to Idaho to raise their family. In 1965, they moved to Hollidaysburg PA before eventually settling in Mine Hill NJ. Clayton retired from General Public Utilities as a nuclear engineer in 1988.. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling until his passing in 1998. They were married for 53 years.

Nadine was an avid quilter, domino player, and Ledgewood Baptist Church, attendee

She is survived by her 3 children, John, N Jo, and Michael, and 4 grandchildren; Clayton, Jamie, Matthew, and Terry, and 4 great-grandchildren, Levi, Collin, Liam, and Della.

Due to covid concerns, no services are planned at this time.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
