Nai-Xun Chin
Randolph - Nai-Xun Chin, MD, 79, of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Nai-Xun was born in Shanghai, China. She had lived in Randolph since 2011 and was formerly of Riverdale, NY. She received her medical degree from Shanghai Second Medical University in 1961. In China she was an internist specializing in infectious diseases and worked for Rui-Jin Hospital until 1982. From 1982 to her retirement in the early 2000's, she was a researcher at Columbia University Presbyterian Medical Center in NY City, conducting pre-clinical research of new antibiotics/anti-fungal drugs and the mechanisms by which bacteria/fungi become resistant to drugs. She then started her acupuncture practice in Riverdale which she retired from in 2012. She had authored/co-authored numerous medical and scientific publications.
Nai-Xun also enjoyed drawing and collecting art.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Chapman and her husband John of Randolph; her grandson, Anderson of Randolph; her two sisters, Nincy N. K. Chin and her husband Milton M.T. Sun and Nai-Quan Chin and her husband Zhen-Ying Yang. She was predeceased by her husband Ren-Lin Sun and her parents, Min-Zhen and Yang-Wu Chin.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Tuttle Funeral Home in Randolph (www.Tuttlefh.com). The funeral service will follow at 10:00AM, also at the funeral home. Entombment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Min-Zhen and Yang-Wu Chin Memorial Fund at the Chemistry Department of Barnard College, which is a faculty/student travel grant she helped establish and funded in memory of her parents.
http://giving.barnard.edu
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 16, 2019