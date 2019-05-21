|
Nan Cannon
Dover - Nan Cannon passed away at her home on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was 95 years of age.
Nan was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Dover in 1962 where she has lived most of her life.
Mrs. Cannon was a homemaker.
She was a member and former president of The Woman's Club of Morristown, former President of the Dover Childcare Center and member of its Board of Directors, former District Vice President of the NJ State Federation of Women's Clubs along with Recipient of the Order of the Lily for Exemplary Service from the NJ Federation of Women's Clubs. Nan was also a member of the Dover Woman's Club; Dover Reading Circle, the Salvation Army, Dover Board of Directors and a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish, Dover.
Nan enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing tennis, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy when she wasn't volunteering her talents for her organizations. She also volunteered at Frelinghuysen Arboretum gift shop.
Predeceased by her husband James F. Cannon, her parents Benjamin and Rebecca Leighton, her brother Benjamin Leighton and grandson, Ryan DeFelice in 1999.
Survived by her Daughter, Chris DeFelice and husband Michael of Pawlet, VT. Two Sons; James A. Cannon and wife Margaret of Dover & Michael Cannon and wife Sandra of Suffolk, VA. Granddaughter, Mia DeFelice of Stanford, CT. Five Grandsons: Michael and Andrew Cannon of Dover, Matthew Cannon of Austin, TX, Travis Cannon of Columbus, OH and Jordan Cannon of Suffolk, VA.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am on Friday at Sacred Heart Parish, 4 Richards Ave., Dover. Entombment will follow at Locust Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nan's memory to The Woman's Club of Morristown, 51 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 21, 2019