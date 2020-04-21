|
|
Nancy Ann Pickel Robinson
Farmers Branch, TX - Nancy Ann Pickel Robinson, 74 of Farmers Branch, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born February 12, 1946 in Madison, New Jersey to the late George and Grace Pickel. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband Dannie Robinson and her sisters Leuetta Pickel and Ethel Crawn (Tony). She is survived by her siblings, George Pickel (Helen) Evelyn Noonan (Joe) Marie Schmidt(Eddie) and her extended family in Texas. Nancy will be laid to rest at Dallas National Cemetary in Texas.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020