Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory Episcopal Church
480 South Beverwyck Rd.
Parsippany, NJ
Nancy B. Coon Obituary
Nancy B. Coon

Dover - Nancy B. (nee-Beard) Coon, age 80, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Troy Hills Center in Parsippany.

She was born in Bethlehem, Pa. and was raised in the Scranton area. Nancy came to New Jersey in 1953 settling in Fairfield before coming to Dover in 1970.

Nancy was an Accountant for Garfield Industries in Fairfield for 46 years before retiring in 2003.

She was a graduate of Caldwell High School in 1956.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Wally L. Jr. on 12/29/2011.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Gregory Episcopal Church, 480 South Beverwyck Rd., Parsippany. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. only at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany,973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Cremation: Private.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2019
