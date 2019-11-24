|
Nancy Barbieri
Oak Ridge - Nancy Barbieri, 92 years old, of Oak Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Born on January 23, 1927 in the Bronx, NY to the late Dominick and Anna (Carcaterra) D'Arco.
Nancy married Fred Barbieri in 1949 and resided in Virginia, later moving to the Bronx where they started their family. Nancy and Fred moved to Oak Ridge, NJ in 1962 and have lived there until each of their passings.
While residing in Oak Ridge, NJ Nancy was an active member of Golden Age Club of Milton.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Fred in 2011, her dear brothers Biaggio and John D'Arco; and her dear sisters-in-law Ines, Domenica, and Tessie D'Arco, and Dorothy Barbieri.
Nancy is survived by her loving children Fred Barbieri and his wife Kathleen, Andrew Barbieri and his wife Maureen, and Marianne Reagan and her husband John; her cherished granddaughter Kimberly Barbieri; her dear brother Henry S. D'Arco; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).
A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11am at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.
Final disposition will be private.
Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as obtaining driving directions to the funeral home.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019