|
|
Nancy (Rusnak) Beiermeister
Dagsboro - Nancy (Rusnak) Beiermeister, 80, died Monday, June 10, 2019
She leaves her loving husband of more than 60 years, Clifford Beiermeister, Jr.; her daughter Sherri, her son Allan and his wife Deborah and her son Erik and his wife Kimberly; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Nancy spent her first 60 years as a resident of Montville, NJ before retiring with her husband near the beach in Delaware. She was a 1955 graduate of Boonton HS and later attended Montclair State. Nancy worked as a substitute teacher and then in a clerical capacity at Marotta Controls for many years.
After retiring, Nancy was a very active member of the Red Hat Society and she enjoyed taking short trips with her friends. No trip was more important to her than the frequent trips she took with Cliff to Hawaii to spend time with her sister Millie. Nancy was also a long-time parishioner at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, DE.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Daily Record on June 16, 2019