1/
Nancy E. (De Jennaro) D'Angelo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy E. (De Jennaro) D'Angelo

East Hanover - Nancy E. (De Jennaro) D'Angelo 92 of East Hanover died peacefully Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Newark, she resided in East Hanover for the past 63 years. Nancy was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is a member of the Kitchell Memorial Presbyterian Church in East Hanover. Nancy is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Anthony and by two sisters, Josephine De Vito and Marie Ginelli. She is survived by a son, Anthony D'Angelo Jr. and wife, Dawnell of Bettendorf,IA, by two daughters; Denise Wallo and husband, Michael of Randolph and Loriann Meola and husband, Michael of Denville, by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will begin 10:15 AM at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936 followed by an 11AM service at the chapel of Restland Memorial Park. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-6PM at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hancliffe Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hancliffe Home For Funerals
222 Ridgedale Ave
East Hanover, NJ 07936
(973) 739-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hancliffe Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved