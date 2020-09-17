Nancy E. (De Jennaro) D'Angelo



East Hanover - Nancy E. (De Jennaro) D'Angelo 92 of East Hanover died peacefully Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Newark, she resided in East Hanover for the past 63 years. Nancy was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is a member of the Kitchell Memorial Presbyterian Church in East Hanover. Nancy is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Anthony and by two sisters, Josephine De Vito and Marie Ginelli. She is survived by a son, Anthony D'Angelo Jr. and wife, Dawnell of Bettendorf,IA, by two daughters; Denise Wallo and husband, Michael of Randolph and Loriann Meola and husband, Michael of Denville, by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will begin 10:15 AM at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936 followed by an 11AM service at the chapel of Restland Memorial Park. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-6PM at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, 222 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936.









