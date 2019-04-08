Services
St Augustine - Nancy Farnum Dunn, 78 of St Augustine passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. Nancy was born on May 20, 1940 in Canaan, Connecticut to the late Ralph Jr. and Beatrice Farnum. Nancy married the love of her life, Joseph Dunn and was blessed with 50 amazing years of marriage. She graduated from Katherine Gibbs College and St Johns County Senior Law Enforcement Academy. She retired as a Purchasing Agent and Personnel Secretary from Hercules Inc. She was a former switchboard Operator at Flagler Hospital. Nancy enjoyed travel, volunteering at Haven Hospice and Member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She also loved socializing with her friends and neighbors. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Julia Dunn, son, Michael Dunn, and parents. Nancy lives on in the hearts of her children, Lisa Kuhn and spouse, Mike; Jim Dunn and spouse, Ellen; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass was held on March 29th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church and her internment will be held at a future date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church St. Augustine or Haven Hospice St. Augustine. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2019
