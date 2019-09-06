|
Nancy Hogeman Hillas
Long Valley - Nancy Hogeman Hillas died suddenly on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her home in Long Valley, N.J. She was 90.
Nancy Elizabeth Hogeman was born in East Orange, N.J. on May 4, 1929. Nancy was raised in Madison, N.J. and attended Madison High School and St. Mary's Hall (now Doane Academy) in Burlington, N.J. She received her bachelor's degree in 1951 from Mt. Holyoke College.
After graduating, she enjoyed an adventurous life as a single woman in New York City before meeting the love of her life, James R. Hillas, Jr., in 1961. The couple married and moved to Long Valley. In 1969, they purchased a contemporary home overlooking the valley, where Nancy was blessed to live for 50 years until her passing.
She was a member of the Long Valley Woman's Club and volunteered in various roles at the Washington Township Public Library. As a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Gladstone, N.J., she served on the Parish Life Guild and Altar Guild, driving parishioners to medical appointments and volunteering in the church's soup kitchen ministry.
After her husband's passing in 2007, Nancy focused on her volunteer activities, working the New York Times crossword puzzles with her beloved cat at her side, and reading the Times and New Yorker cover to cover. She was keenly interested in current events and remained fiercely independent with a wonderfully self-deprecating sense of humor. Her generous spirit and reputation will never be forgotten.
Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Robert Ledget Hogeman, Jr, and her husband.
She is survived by her two sons, Matthew M. Hillas of Long Valley; James M. Hillas of Portland, Ore. and his wife, Lisa; a grandson, Jack Rybczyk of Greenfield, Mass.; two nephews, Kenneth M. Hillas, Jr. of Penobscot, Me. and William Speeler of Orlando, Fla.; two nieces, Katherine (Hillas) Bussman of Vienna, Va. and Catherine (Speeler) Kelly of Cairo, Ga.; and numerous cousins, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
The family will celebrate Nancy's life at a private service in October. Arrangements are by the Bailey Funeral Home (www.baileyfuneral.com).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington Township Public Library, 37 East Springtown Road, Long Valley, N.J., 07853 https://wtpl.org/get-involved/donate/, or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, https://www.sthuberts.org/tributegifts. www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 6, 2019