Nancy J. (Odierno) Patterson
Rockaway Twp. - Nancy J. (nee Odierno) Patterson died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at VNA Hospice at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. She was 69. Born in Dover to the late Raymond J. and Helen Odierno, she was a lifelong Rockaway resident.
Mrs. Patterson was a Speech Language Specialist and worked for the Rockaway Twp. Board of Education for nearly 40 years. She was a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway. Mrs. Patterson was a member and past President of the NJSHA, and had been very active in the Dover Little Theater years ago.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2015. She is survived by her three children: Becky (Daniel) Sarno of Westtown, NY, Brian (Kim) Patterson of Hackettstown and Bevin (Ed) Harris of Hatboro, PA; her brother, GEN (R) Raymond (Linda) Odierno of Pinehurst, NC; her grandchildren: Nicholas, Alicia, Sebastian, Alexander, Rylan, Gabriel and Remy; her niece Katie Odierno Funk and her nephews Tony and Michael Odierno.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 20 at 3:00 - 6:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, January 21 at 9:00AM from the funeral home to a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St, Rockaway.
For those who wish, donations may be made to: American Speech Language Hearing Assn. c/o ASHFoundation, 2200 Research Blvd #105, Rockville MD 20850-3289 (asha.org). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020