Nancy Jane Armstrong Nutt
Nancy Jane Armstrong Nutt, daughter of Frank and Delores Armstrong passed away September 22, 2019 at Care One in Morristown. She was born in Newark, NJ and went to school in Orange, NJ and Morristown. She was married to Norman DeGroot Nutt, Jr. They had two sons, Norman D. Nutt and Gary A. Nutt, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and family out of state. Nancy worked at Armstrong Paint and Wallpaper as a youth. She worked for NJ Bell and the Morris School District for many years. She was also involved with many groups at the Morristown Methodist Church. She loved working with kids. Nancy loved camping, crocheting, knitting and reading and taught these skills to many. There will be a Memorial Service on October 13, 2019 at the Morristown Methodist Church at 2:00PM with a Celebration of Life from 3-8PM at the VFW on Tabor Rd. in Morris Plains. She will be laid to rest on October 14th at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations made in Nancy's memory to the .
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019