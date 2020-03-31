Services
Scala Memorial Home
124 High St
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-2420
Nancy L. O'Rourke


1942 - 2020
Nancy L. O'Rourke Obituary
Nancy L. O'Rourke

formerly Hackettstown - Nancy L. O'Rourke, 78 formerly of Hackettstown, NJ, a lifelong nurse passed away on March 29, 2020, in Denville, NJ

Born on January 17, 1942, in Teaneck, NJ to the late Edward and Helen Rifenburgh.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Maguire-Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. To view a complete obituary or to send an on-line condolence please visit www.maguire-scalamemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
