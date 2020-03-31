|
|
Nancy L. O'Rourke
formerly Hackettstown - Nancy L. O'Rourke, 78 formerly of Hackettstown, NJ, a lifelong nurse passed away on March 29, 2020, in Denville, NJ
Born on January 17, 1942, in Teaneck, NJ to the late Edward and Helen Rifenburgh.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Maguire-Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. To view a complete obituary or to send an on-line condolence please visit www.maguire-scalamemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020